Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 441.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

