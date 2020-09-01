Civic (CVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.99 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Civic has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Radar Relay, OKEx and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00197763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00183451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00223996 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, Poloniex, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Liqui, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Upbit, COSS, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

