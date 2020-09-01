CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

About CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.