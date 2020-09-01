CloakCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,888.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $876,854.57 and $18,888.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004955 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,495,923 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

