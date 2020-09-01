CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $14,438,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in CME Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $173.12. 41,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

