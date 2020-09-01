CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 9.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of CME Group worth $257,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.78. 1,330,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

