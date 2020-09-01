Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,923 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. 25,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

