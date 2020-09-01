Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 30th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Company Inc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of COHN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 181,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,126. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen bought 2,500 shares of Cohen & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,897.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

