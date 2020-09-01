Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 158,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Cohu by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 190,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 128,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

