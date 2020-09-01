CoinFi (COFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,002.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $386,291.98 and approximately $6,002.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, FCoin, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

