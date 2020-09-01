Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $14,927.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,039.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.02369680 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00740489 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010675 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

