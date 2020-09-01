Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Acquires 57,082 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 1.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 205,611,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,553,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,971,000 after purchasing an additional 384,638 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $8,795,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. 9,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,431. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

