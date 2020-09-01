Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Workday makes up 0.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $241.40. 91,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,230. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.50. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.66.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,617 shares of company stock valued at $37,860,230. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

