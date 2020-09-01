Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $21.32 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 3.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of United Rentals worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

