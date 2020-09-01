Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $21.40 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

V traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.91. 340,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

