Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 299,800 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 299,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,000. T-Mobile Us comprises about 4.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after buying an additional 993,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,276,000 after buying an additional 1,710,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

TMUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.77. 130,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,813. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

