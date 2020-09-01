Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,293 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.52 and a 200 day moving average of $293.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

