Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,695,617 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Comcast worth $192,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 16,941,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,948,980. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

