Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 374,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Comerica stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 23,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

