Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $244.77 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Compound has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $244.77 or 0.02033138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $626.94 million and approximately $254.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000753 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001325 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

