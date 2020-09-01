Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$5.22 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,784,500. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$41,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,914.01. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $118,792 in the last three months.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

