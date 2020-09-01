Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 151,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

