Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.81

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.41. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $282.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 873,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,806 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 451,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 133,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

