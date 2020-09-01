Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Hits $23.49 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and $420,705.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.05978846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

