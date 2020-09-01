Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.47

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.47 and last traded at $151.20, with a volume of 253018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 256.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

