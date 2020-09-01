Content Value Network Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $454,793.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

