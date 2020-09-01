ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $166,951.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,685,231 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

