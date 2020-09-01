Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

This table compares CSG Systems International and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.66% 23.24% 7.29% Bilibili -21.49% -24.03% -11.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.41 $82.77 million $3.04 13.96 Bilibili $973.59 million 17.50 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -91.67

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $37.79, suggesting a potential downside of 27.68%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Bilibili on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.