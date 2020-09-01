Contrasting Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Trivago (NYSE:TRVG)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fang alerts:

32.8% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fang and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25

Trivago has a consensus price target of $2.02, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Fang.

Risk & Volatility

Fang has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and Trivago’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.46 -$10.25 million ($2.40) -4.67 Trivago $939.36 million 0.68 $19.22 million $0.06 30.17

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Fang. Fang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -19.41% -7.46% -2.45% Trivago -40.93% -2.46% -1.95%

Summary

Trivago beats Fang on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.