Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

