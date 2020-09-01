Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.55. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,952 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

