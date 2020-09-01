Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Hits $40.15 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Cortex has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.41 or 0.05780069 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

