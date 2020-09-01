County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICBK. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 104,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.