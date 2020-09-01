COVA Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $685,381.46 and approximately $1.64 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.