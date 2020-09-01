Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.10. Covalon Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile (CVE:COV)

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.