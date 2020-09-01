CR Capital (CVE:CIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

CR Capital Corp (CVE:CIT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. CR Capital shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $733,000.00 and a PE ratio of -9.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About CR Capital (CVE:CIT)

CR Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Coppercorp Property that comprises 132 unpatented mining claims in the province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Cogitore Resources Inc and changed its name to CR Capital Corp.

