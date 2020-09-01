Cream Finance Trading 56.5% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and $6.63 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $118.64 or 0.00986770 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 56.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

