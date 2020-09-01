Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLAPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

