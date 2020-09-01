Credits (CS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,305.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox and LBank. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $33,305.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029111 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Mercatox, LBank, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

