Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

CRH has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CRH opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

