Critical Analysis: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 4.30 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -7.35 First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 7.03 -$40.47 million $0.04 303.75

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -135.61% -16.31% -12.67% First Majestic Silver -23.48% -0.05% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McEwen Mining and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 4 1 0 2.20

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 160.00%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential downside of 17.18%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats McEwen Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

