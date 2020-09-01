Critical Survey: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Utah Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Utah Bancorp $134.23 million 2.89 $44.32 million $2.33 8.85 First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.23 $23.32 million $2.68 5.89

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Utah Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Utah Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Utah Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Utah Bancorp 33.06% 13.64% 1.85% First Business Financial Services 14.20% 8.97% 0.79%

Dividends

Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. In addition, the company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, treasury management, and trust and investment. Further, it provides lines of credit and factored receivable financing, and term loans secured by accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and real estate assets primarily to manufacturers and wholesale distribution companies; and new and replacement equipment loan and lease, debt restructuring, consolidation, and sale-lease-back transaction services. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

