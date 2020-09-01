CROAT Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $116,172.91 and approximately $89.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,532,017 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.