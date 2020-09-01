CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Down 1.3%

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 86 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company's subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and certified B-Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.