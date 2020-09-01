Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $4,670,016.28 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43.

On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $5,850,319.77.

On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13.

On Thursday, June 11th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $17.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,637,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,691. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $144.68.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.