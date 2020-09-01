CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. 22,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

