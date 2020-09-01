CryptoPing (PING) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $612,212.77 and $1,528.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.01713561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00207321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00182398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00207944 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.