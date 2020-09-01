Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) were down 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 691,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 291,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 693.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,024 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.