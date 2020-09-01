CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $12,394.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00134311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.01689933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00195821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00180410 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00214489 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 115,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 111,858,125 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

