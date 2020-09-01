CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 38,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp will post -0.0104 earnings per share for the current year.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

